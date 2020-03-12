Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson both test positive for coronavirus

(NBC)(03/12/20)— Actor Tom Hanks has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hanks, age 63, posted Wednesday on Instagram that while in Australia, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, came down with symptoms resembling a cold, as well as body aches and slight fevers.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

The actor wrote that he and Wilson, an actor and producer, “will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks wrote.

Hanks ended the post by saying “We’ll keep the world posted and updated” and “Take care of yourselves!” A representative for Hanks confirmed the announcement.

Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, is in Australia for pre-production of an untitled film about Elvis Presley, according to the entertainment website Deadline.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

The company did not identify the person, who it said was receiving treatment.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” Warner Bros. said. “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

Australia has had 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths, as of Wednesday morning, according to the country’s government.

Twenty-seven of those patients have no known overseas travel history. Of the three people who died, one was associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined in Japan, and the two others were residents of a senior care facility.

Australia has imposed restrictions on travelers from mainland China, which is where the coronavirus outbreak began, as well as South Korea, Iran, and Italy to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In 2013, Hanks revealed on The Late Show with David Letterman that he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The actor said at the time that it was controllable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that older adults and people with chronic health conditions like diabetes or heart or lung disease are thought to be at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Hanks’ son, Chet, said his parents were doing OK in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick,” he said. “They’re not worried about it, they’re not tripping, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

Chet Hanks added that he appreciated everyone’s concern and well wishes “but I think it’s all going to be all right.”

“Everybody stay safe out there,” he added.

