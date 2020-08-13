TikTok star who gained viral fame for Trump lip-syncs gets Netflix special

(NBC) (08/13/20)— Comedian Sarah Cooper, who gained rapid internet fame on TikTok by lip-syncing President Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday a deal with Netflix to produce a special.

Cooper began creating videos where she mouthed audio from Trump’s news conferences during the coronavirus pandemic, earning millions of views on the app.

The comedian confirmed the news of her special on Wednesday, thanking followers for their support.

During an interview with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in June, Cooper said she got frustrated seeing people act as if Trump was “making sense” during his daily coronavirus briefings early on in the pandemic.

“It’s just so frustrating,” Cooper told Fallon. “It reminded me of being in the corporate world. I’d be in a meeting and a business guy would come in and he would throw around some buzzword he learned five minutes ago. And he would just talk and people would be like, ‘Oh, wow, he’s so smart.’”

The short videos feature Cooper in a blazer making exaggerated faces and mimicking Trump over his soundbites, sometimes also playing bewildered onlookers.

Cooper told the Los Angeles Times in June that the president is an “amazing comedy writer without realizing it.”

She also told the Times it was “surreal” that the videos have gained her such internet fame and that agents who wouldn’t call her back years ago are suddenly asking to speak.

“I’m feeling so many emotions at once,” she told the Times. “People are having a good laugh when it’s really hard to laugh.”

The comedian signed with William Morris Endeavor in June and is currently working on her second book, a semi-autobiographical take on Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” according to her website.

Representatives for Cooper did not immediately respond to a request to speak to the comedian from NBC News Wednesday.

