LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ticket sales for a September event that will feature a widely popular Netflix comedian at the Cajundome are available.

Bert Kreischer, popularly known as ‘The Machine,’ will be making his way to Lafayette’s Cajundome on September 15 on his Party Boy Relapse Tour.

Kreischer, who was born and raised near St. Petersburg, Florida, has developed a massive following over the last few years. In addition to his comedy specials “Secret Time,” “The Machine,” and “Hey Big Boy” currently streaming on Netflix, he is also the co-host of the popular podcast, “2 bears 1 Cave” and stars in “The Cabin,” which is also on Netflix.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15, doors will open at 6 p.m.

Clear bag and COVID-19 policies will be in effect – more information on these policies can be found on the Cajondome website.