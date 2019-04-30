Three ways to enjoy Kentucky Derby

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER, La./JEFFERSON, Texas – (4/30/19) At Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, there is live horse racing throughout the afternoon before all eyes turn to the big screens for the annual race in Louisville, Kentucky, which is scheduled to start at 5:50 p.m. only on NBC.

Live racing begins at 12:55 p.m. Saturday at Louisiana Downs, but the fun starts at 11 a.m. with a free Kid Zone that will include bounce houses, water slides and face painting.

There will be food from some of the best food trucks in town lined up down the racing apron, or you can enjoy a delicious variety of foods with the perfect racing view. at Harrah’s Club Buffet or the Sky Room Buffet by booking reservations at 318-752-6367.

In Shreveport, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery is holding its fourth annual Shreveport Derby Day from 2 – 6 p.m. Food will be provided by Drake Catering, spirits by Wine Country Bistro, and beer by Great Raft Brewing. Music by Nashville soul powerhouse DeRobert & The Half-Truths.

The event will include raffles, lawn games, and best-dressed contests. We also show a live simulcast of the Kentucky Derby, provided by our official audio/visual sponsor Sound Minds. Lots of exciting new details will be announced soon, including events leading up to Derby Day as well as the official afterparty.

Organizers for Shreveport Derby Day include: Matt Snyder, Pin Point Local Marketing; Grant Nuckolls, Twisted Root Burger Co. – Shreveport; Andrew Crawford, Rhino Coffee; and Lewis and Ruth Norton, R.W. Norton Art Gallery.

Tickets are $85 for the Infield Pass, and $1200 for the Triple Crown VIP Package

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: https://derbydayshreveport.com/shop/

Or, if you would like to a little east Texas hospitality on Derby Day, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its first Derby Day Watch Party from 2 – 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Courtyard at The Jeffersonian Institute, 120 E. Austin St., Jefferson, Texas.

There, you can spend the afternoon sipping mint juleps, enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres, and can even make a donation to your favorite horse, as well as participate in prize giveaways throughout the day.

Tickets are $25 per person, and only $100 to sponsor. For more information, call (903) 665-2672.