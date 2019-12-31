The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas, the Kansas City Star reported. She is charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.