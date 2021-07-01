The Smackdown Report: WWE announces their Greatest Tag Teams of all time

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — The WWE Network on Peacock recently released the last episode of their 50 Greatest Tag Teams series, which has been counting down the greatest pairings in the company’s storied history.

Despite the awkwardness of it being hosted by recently released superstars Tyler Breeze and Fandango, the countdown is an excellent trip through memory lane.

Like all lists though, there are some questionable rankings on the list, especially in the top five.

The Dudley Boyz

Edge & Christian

The Hart Foundation

The Hardy Boyz

The New Day

The top five rounds out as follows:

#5 – The Dudley Boyz

#4 – Edge & Christian

#3 – Hart Foundation

#2 – The Hardy Boyz

#1 – The New Day

Though I personally would have ranked The Hardy Boyz number 1, it’s hard to ignore the fact that The New Day has won 11 tag titles between the three of them. Also, they have the best theme music on the list in my opinion.

Other notable mentions on the list were the following:

#6 – The Legion of Doom

#7 – The Usos

#8 – The New Age Outlaws

#11 – Demolition

#13 – The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage)

#17 – The Steiner Brothers

#21 – DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)

#34 – Natural Disasters

#41 – Nasty Boys

#50 – The Bushwhackers

To catch the whole list, check out WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams streaming on Peacock. You can also catch the #7 Greatest Tag Team The Usos as they continue to pursue their 7th tag team title on Smackdown, Fridays on Fox 14.