The music of Randy Travis coming to Verizon Arena, Oct. 26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (8/26/19) The music of Randy Travis is coming to Verizon Arena with his original R.T. Band.

The concert will be on Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m.

James Dupre’ will be the feathered guest vocalist singing all 16 #1 hits.

There will also be a special appearance by County Music Hall of Fame Member, Randy Travis.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets vary from $43.00 to $254

You can purchase tickets wither at the Verizon Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone 800-745-3000.

