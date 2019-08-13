The Latest: San Francisco Opera cancels Domingo concert

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2014, file photo, Placido Domingo speaks at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, the LA Opera said it will hire outside counsel to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the opera legend. Domingo has denied the accusations, but noted: “Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable.” (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The Latest on sexual harassment accusations against opera legend Placido Domingo (all times EDT):

5 p.m.

The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after the publication of an Associated Press story that quoted numerous women as saying they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar.

The Oct. 6 show had been to mark Domingo’s 50th anniversary with the San Francisco company. It had been promoted as a “special one performance-only event” with “one of the most influential singing actors in the history of opera.”

The opera company said in a statement that even though no inappropriate behavior was alleged to have taken place in San Francisco, the company is “committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy and requires all company members to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct.”

On Tuesday, the LA Opera, where Domingo has served as general director since 2003, said it would hire outside counsel to investigate the allegations against the star. And the Philadelphia Orchestra rescinded an invitation for Domingo appear at its opening night concert next month.

Domingo has called the allegations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate,” adding “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

2 p.m.

The Los Angeles Opera has issued a statement saying it will investigate allegations against Placido Domingo contained in an Associated Press story in which numerous women accuse the opera legend of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

Domingo is the general director of the LA Opera and has held top managerial positions at the company since 2000.

Several women in the AP’s story recounted incidents that they said occurred while working with Domingo at the LA company.

In response to the story, the company said in a statement, “LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Placido Domingo.”

The statement noted that Domingo has been “a dynamic creative force in the life of LA Opera” for more than three decades, adding, “We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment.”

Domingo has denied the accusations, but noted: “Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable.”

1:30 p.m.

The Washington National Opera issued a statement Tuesday saying it has “zero tolerance policies” regarding harassment of any kind in response to an Associated Press story in which many women accused opera legend Placido Domingo of inappropriate behavior.

Domingo served as a top manager of the opera house for 15 years, serving as both artistic director and general director. Several performers told the AP that they were sexually harassed by the star while working for the Washington opera and that his behavior was common knowledge.

A spokeswoman for the Washington opera declined to answer specific questions from the AP about whether management was aware of any inappropriate behavior by Domingo and if any complaints ever had been made.

Instead, the opera house issued a statement saying that its goal is to “always is to ensure that all of our artists and employees can work and thrive in an environment of safety, trust, support, creativity, and mutual respect.”

12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Orchestra has rescinded an invitation to have opera legend Placido Domingo appear at its opening night concert after an Associated Press story revealed numerous sexual harassment accusations against him.

The orchestra said Tuesday that it’s “committed to providing a safe, supporting, respectful and appropriate environment.”

An AP story revealed many women said Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances.

Domingo called the accusations inaccurate.

This is the first organization to act against Domingo since the report came out Tuesday morning.

Domingo was slated to join several other musicians at the Philadelphia Orchestra’s opening night Sept. 18.

12:10 a.m.

Numerous women have told The Associated Press that celebrated opera superstar Placido Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and in some cases punishing them when they refused his advances.

A half-dozen other women said suggestive overtures by Domingo made them uncomfortable. And almost three dozen more people in the opera world said they witnessed inappropriate sexually-tinged behavior by Domingo and that he pursued younger women with impunity.

Domingo called the allegations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate,” adding “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

Seven of Domingo’s nine accusers told the AP they feel their careers were adversely impacted after they rejected his advances, with some saying that roles he promised never materialized.