Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to perform at the Murphy Arts District in April

EL DORADO, Ar. — Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg along with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are heading to El Dorado in April and tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The concert will take place on Saturday, April 25 at 8 PM.

Advanced tickets for the show at the MAD Amphitheater are priced as follows:

Pit (standing room only) – $100

Lower level A (reserved seating) – $95

Lower level B (reserved seating) – $85

Upper level – $70

Lawn – $55

The week of show, starting April 20, ticket prices increase by $15.

To get your tickets, click here.