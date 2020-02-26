Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to perform at the Murphy Arts District in April

EL DORADO, Ar. — Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg along with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are heading to El Dorado in April and tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28, 2020.
The concert will take place on Saturday, April 25 at 8 PM.
Advanced tickets for the show at the MAD Amphitheater are priced as follows:
Pit (standing room only) – $100
Lower level A (reserved seating) – $95
Lower level B (reserved seating) – $85
Upper level – $70
Lawn – $55
The week of show, starting April 20, ticket prices increase by $15.
