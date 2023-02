EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Head to Downtown El Dorado on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Shamrockin’ on the Square is your chance to celebrate this Irish holiday the South Arkansas way.

Photo courtesy of Main Street El Dorado

Join the community in your best green attire and enjoy all of the fun activities Shamrockin’ on the Square has to offer. Go grab some food and drinks and play games while listening to some music from the live DJ.