SENSORY SENSITIVE SUNDAY: A day for kids on the spectrum to have fun at Chuck E. Cheese

MONROE, LA (11/03/19)— Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to create a program for children on the spectrum.

Chuck E. Cheese is the indoor playground kids adore. However, for children with autism or other disabilities, the sound effects, lights, and atmosphere may be a little too much. That’s why Chuck E. Cheese created a program that would include everyone.



“When I observe when they come in, they are more relaxed, they are more calm, it’s not crowded, it’s not too much noise for them. They are just in their own zone and they are getting things done playing their games,” said Orlando Robinson, General Manager at Chuck E. Cheese.

Chuck E. Cheese is adding a whole new meaning to their slogan “Where a kid can be a kid.” Sensory Sensitive Sunday allows them to be just that, a kid without a title.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday has all the fun, food, and games of a normal day. The only difference is the lights and sounds are turned down for those who are on the spectrum. Every first Sunday of the month, Chuck E. Cheese opens 2 hours early for kids and adults with disabilities.This is a program they’ve been doing since 2016. Officials say this allows kids to meet friends just like them, creating a family for those who need support.



“I hope they feel like we are their family as much as we feel like they’re are family. We want them to be taken care of and enjoy this environment we have to offer them,” said Robinson.

For workers, it gives them a chance to make a difference.



“I’m happy we get to play a part in it and give someone a helping hand,” said Robinson.

Chuck E. Cheese is now offering sensory sensitive birthday parties to those who request it. The next Sensory Sensitive Sunday will be December the 6th.