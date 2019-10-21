Sen Martha McSally of Arizona has a book coming out next May

FILE – In this March 6, 2019 file photo, during a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel about prevention and response to sexual assault in the military, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., recounts her own experience while serving as a colonel in the Air Force, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McSally, the Arizona Republican appointed to the seat once held by John McCain, has a book deal. William Morrow announced Monday, Oct. 21 that McSally’s “Time to Fly” is coming out next May. In a statement Monday, McSally said she had endured “tragedies and barriers” and hoped her story would inspire others “at all stages of life.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally, the Arizona Republican appointed to the seat once held by John McCain, has a book deal.

William Morrow announced Monday that McSally’s “Time to Fly” is coming out next May. Like McCain, who died in 2018, the 53-year-old McSally has a military background. She was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and was deployed multiple times in the Middle East and Afghanistan before retiring in 2010. In a statement Monday, McSally said she had endured “tragedies and barriers” and hoped her story would inspire others “at all stages of life.”

McSally served two terms in Congress before joining the Senate. Next year, she is expected to face a highly competitive election for what would have been the last two years of McCain’s term.