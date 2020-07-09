Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

Mick Jagger, from left, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

(AP) – The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

