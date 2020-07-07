Rickey Smiley’s daughter injured after being shot in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley said Monday that his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night,” said Smiley, host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I’m just so angry right now.”

Smiley said that his daughter, Aaryn, was “going to be fine.” He said he was headed to Houston to be with her.

Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name.

Police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the suspect shot three men stopped at a red light following an argument. Police said the woman, who wasn’t involved in the altercation and was in another car, was hit by at least one stray bullet while waiting for the light to change.

Police say the suspected gunman fled.