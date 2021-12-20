Radio City Rockettes which feature two Monroe natives announce cancellation of Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KTVE/KARD) — The famous Radio City Rockettes have announced that their annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall has been canceled for the remainder of the 2021 holiday season.

While this news comes as a shock to those looking forward to catching a show this year, it is especially heartbreaking for Monroe natives Courtney Crain and Jacie Scott.

Both Crain, a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School, and Scott, a graduate of Neville High School are dancers for the world famous Rockettes who also got their start in North Louisiana.

After performing over 100 shows over the last seven weeks, a statement on the Rockettes website states that they will be refunding all tickets for the canceled shows.

The Rockettes did announce, however, that they are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.