Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals rank 29th in total defense, allowing 392.4 yards per game.

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones ranks 2nd in the league in sacks with 8.5 this season.

With New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees potentially starting this Sunday, still healing up from thumb surgery, the Saints offense knows how important it will be to protect the quarterback.

