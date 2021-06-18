Programming info: WWE moves huge main event to Smackdown on FOX

TAMPA, Fl. (KTVE/KARD) — The WWE announced on Twitter on Thursday June 17 that they will be moving the highly anticipated Hell in a Cell Match featuring Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns to the Friday June 18 edition of Smackdown on Fox.

The match was previously scheduled to be the main event of the Hell in a Cell Pay Per View streaming Sunday June 20 live on Peacock, but was inexplicably changed at the last moment to be on primetime TV, a first for the company.

Local viewers can watch Smackdown live on Fox 14 Fridays at 7pm Central, or stream it on Peacock.