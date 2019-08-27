People are selling vintage Disney VHS tapes for thousands of dollars on eBay

VHS videocassette is put into the video recorder to watch the video, another video cassette is on the video-tape recorder

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WVLA) – (8/27/19) There are “rare” Disney VHS tapes listed on eBay for thousands of dollars but are they really worth it?

Everyone loves a good Disney classic and with the comeback of polaroids and vinyl, it is not a surprise that VHS tapes would be popular as well. However, some eBay sellers are taking it to the next level by pricing the tapes for thousands of dollars. We’re talking $25,000 for Beauty and the Beast.

Most of the high-priced tapes are “black diamond edition,” meaning they are the original Walt Disney VHS tapes released in the ’80s and early ’90s. However, with how many of these movies there are just on eBay, it is doubtful they will sell for $25k.

Especially when some black diamond tapes are priced for $30 for a pack of nine or ten.

Regardless of whether you actually buy one of these ridiculously priced films, it’s entertaining to see how high some sellers will go.

