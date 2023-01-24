(WHTM) — The widely known pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco officially announced Tuesday that they have broken up.

Long-time vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Brendon Urie posted a message announcing the decision on the Panic! At The Disco Instagram page:

Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon Urie has been with the band since its formation in 2004.

Panic! At The Disco is best known for its songs that include “High Hopes,” “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” “Death of a Bachelor,” “This is Gospel,” and more.

Throughout its 19-year span, the group has received two Grammy nominations and seven MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) nominations, winning two of those VMA categories for “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in 2006 for video of the year and “High Hopes” in 2019 for best rock song.

The band has created seven studio albums and 24 music videos.