Off-camera at the Golden Globes is a sight to behold

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Beyond who wins and loses at the Golden Globes, how stars occupy themselves during the three-hour-plus ceremony in a packed ballroom is its own scene. Here’s a glimpse at what happened off-camera during Sunday’s awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

TOUCHING UP

Renee Zellweger served as her own touch-up artist in the ladies’ room inside the International Ballroom. Before she won best actress in a motion picture drama for portraying Judy Garland, Zellweger applied lipstick, used a mister on her face, and blotted it with tissue. Professionals were on hand to help with makeup and hair, but Zellweger simply chatted them up as she perused the available products. Bumping into another woman, Zellweger told her, “I’m sorry, dear. Have fun tonight.” She obliged restroom goers who asked for selfies and shared a hug with Gugu Mbatha-Raw of “The Morning Show” before exiting into the ballroom.

GOING VEGAN

The Golden Globes went vegan for the first time this year during dinner. Early arrivals supped on chilled golden beet soup before an entree of king oyster mushroom “scallops” with mushroom risotto, brussels sprouts and carrots. Dessert was a vegan opera dome of chocolate accented by praline crumble and caramelized hazelnuts. The majority of the audience settled into the ballroom long after the meal was whisked away 30 minutes before showtime, and even those who ate it found themselves hungry. Waiters bearing trays of finger sandwiches swarmed the tables as the show began. A worker said that given the new menu this year, alcohol and a chocolate bar were vying for most popular in a bar area off the ballroom.

LEFT WAITING

Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrived about 45 minutes into the show and were left standing while Ellen DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett award. Once the room darkened to show a clip package highlighting DeGeneres’ career, they were escorted to their seats in the pit area near the stage. After DeGeneres finished on stage, Jay-Z poured Champagne for the table while Portia de Rossi and Beyoncé chatted animatedly. Alex Rodriguez broke with protocol and instead of continuing to wait for an extended pause in the show to retake his seat, Jennifer Lopez’s fiance strode to his table and sat down next to Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen.

KIDS’ NIGHT OUT

Twelve-year-old “Jojo Rabbit” star Roman Griffin Davis appeared to be having the time of his life, hugging Elton John and posing with the rock musician alongside his co-star, 19-year-old Thomasin McKenzie. Davis also hugged James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who slapped his back. Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino, both winners for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” smiled and kidded with 10-year-old Julia Butters from the movie.

CHATTING IT UP

During commercial breaks, Margot Robbie walked up to Nicole Kidman’s table and the Aussies chatted warmly, while Jennifer Aniston appeared to hold back tears while catching up with Ellen DeGeneres, her wife Portia de Rossi and Charlize Theron. The four women posed for a photo.

MAKING THEIR WAY

Leonardo DiCaprio made a low-key entrance, walking into the ballroom on his own and finding his way to his seat. Helen Mirren carried the skirt of her gown in one hand and a glass of Champagne in the other as she entered. Taylor Swift stopped to pose for a selfie before taking her seat with minutes to spare. Keith Urban carried wife Nicole Kidman’s gold clutch and she grabbed his free hand as they snaked their way into the room. Charlize Theron carried a martini glass with two large olives speared by a toothpick to her seat. Jennifer Aniston needed two helpers to reach her table. One guided her by hand in front while the other brought up the rear holding the skirt of the actress’ strapless black gown.

LADIES’ ROOM

The women’s restroom line was a see-and-be-seen spot, with actresses like Sienna Miller, Kaitlyn Dever, a shoeless Natasha Lyonne, Rose Leslie and Jodi Comer politely waiting their turn. When Comer was washing her hands, a director came up to praise her and remind her to enjoy this time in her life. Comer responded, “I’m a very lucky girl. The fun is relentless.”

HEADING OUT

On the way out after the show, Al Pacino had his arm around Tom Hanks’ waist, escorting him and his family. When someone went to shake Hanks’ hand, he politely said, “I have a cold, so shake my elbow.” Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley patted her bottom as they walked up the stairs with Kit Harrington and wife Rose Leslie just behind them. When Scarlett Johansson’s long red train got tangled up, fiance Colin Jost swooped it up and said, “Can I help you?”