NF brings ‘The Search Tour’ to Verizon Arena in Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – (9/20/19) After the launch of his current sold-out tour, chart-topping rapper NF announces the second North American leg of The Search Tour, produced by Live Nation. The Search Tour’s 28-date Spring 2020 run kicks off April 9 in North Little Rock, AR and runs through major North American markets where the current tour will not visit – Chicago, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more – wrapping May 18 in San Diego, CA.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, September 22nd at 10 p.m. CLICK HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, September 26, 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27 at 12 p.m. local time at NFREALMUSIC.COM.

Last month NF topped the Billboard charts with The Search, with another #1 album. Released on NF Real Music/Caroline, The Search sold 130,000 equivalent album units, and now boasts more than 120 million global streams to date.

The Search marks the rapper’s second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017’s multi-platinum certified Perception. NF surprised the industry with Perception’s success, and he proved his place atop the music industry with The Search – selling more than double his previous chart-topping album.

Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms. Forbes noted “NF’s success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system.”

Tickets are $35, $45 or $49.50 plus applicable service charges.

You can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or at the Verizon Arena box office.

