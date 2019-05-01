New ‘Spongebob SquarePants’ game show in the works

BURBANK, Cali. (WVLA) – (5/1/19) If you know when the best time to wear a striped sweater is, or you know what it takes to get into the “Salty Spitoon,” listen up.

“Spongebob SquarePants” is getting its own game show for super fans.

Viacom Digital Studios is creating a game show based on the animated series, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The “Spongebob Smarty Pants Game Show” will debut this year on Facebook and on the Spongebob Youtube channel.

Two “Spongebob” super fans will compete to win the “Golden Pineapple” by completing messy stunts, answering trivia questions and competing in Spongebob-themed games.

“Spongebob SquarePants” first debuted in May 1999 and has a cult following among young adults. Since that, the franchise has launched a Broadway musical, movies and games.

The third theatrical film, “It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” is scheduled to be released in late May of this year.