New Orleans Rolling Stones concert postponed due to Tropical Storm Barry

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo from left, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the concert of their “No Filter” Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris. The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue. The rockers on Thursday, May 16, 2019, announced the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – (7/12/19) The Rolling Stones concert in New Orleans has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Barry rolling in this weekend.

The concert is moved to Monday, July 15, 2019.