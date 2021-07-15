New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announces daily lineups, single-day tickets on sale now

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Grab your calendar and your credit card and head to the Jazz Fest website. The daily lineups have been announced and single-day tickets are now on sale.

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held October 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Festival producers recently unveiled a portion of the 2021 lineup that included Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Revivalists and more.

On July 15, Jazz Fest released its entire music lineup, including blues, gospel, traditional and contemporary jazz, Cajun, zydeco, Mardi Gras Indians, brass bands, and social aid and pleasure clubs. Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world’s most diverse musical festival lineups.

Single-day tickets, general admission 3-day weekend passes, VIP packages, and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all three days of the weekend purchased.

Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way:

the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP Experience ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages;

ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages;

allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Acura Stage audience area.

Jazz Fest is working closely with city and state officials to make sure the event is safe for all attendees and participants. The Festival will be presented in accordance with applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines at the time of the event.