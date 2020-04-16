New Orleans Jazz Fest is latest COVID-19 economic casualty

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 50-year-old New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will not take place this year as Louisiana fights the spread of coronavirus.

The festival had already been postponed until fall.

On Thursday, organizers said they were canceling this year’s festival.

It’s Louisiana’s latest economic casualty amid stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the disease.

Louisiana’s governor has created an 18-member commission to help the state plot a course for eventually reopening businesses shuttered during the pandemic.

The state death toll grew by 53 Thursday.

But there have been hopeful signs, including a drop in the number of people hospitalized and using ventilators.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.