New ‘Dateline’ true-crime docuseries ‘The Widower’ full of twists and turns

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight, an in-depth look into a decades-long murder investigation with “Dateline NBC” doing something it’s never done before – kicking off a three-part, true-crime docuseries.

NBC will premiere “The Widower,” taking viewers behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon.

With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, “Dateline NBC” veteran producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation that soon reveals Sharon was Randolph’s sixth wife and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances.

The docuseries includes interviews with Randolph himself, as well as detectives, lawyers, and family members.

The daughter of one of Randoph’s six wives, reveals the moment she heard her mother was killed.

COLLEEN BEYER: Got a phone call from a good friend of my mom’s. And she was watching the news and said she saw, “Shooting happened on — on the street.” And she said, “Is that your mom’s street?” I’m like, “Yeah, yeah.” So, I drove over to my mom’s. I saw the cop cars and lights, I knew, I just knew.

Watch the first of “Dateline’s” three-part docuseries “The Widower,” tonight on NBC10 at 9 p.m.