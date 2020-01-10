Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, dies at 67

(NBC NEWS) — Neil Peart, the prodigiously talented drummer and eclectic primary lyricist for the Canadian rock band Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, according to a family spokesman.

He was 67.

The cause of death was brain cancer, which he had been battling quietly for three years, according to his spokesman, Elliot Mintz.

He was considered one of the most gifted and electrifying drummers in pop music history, a virtuosic stylist and technical maestro who inspired a cult following with his dazzling fusions of hard rock and jazz.

Peart, who joined Rush in 1974 and helped catapult the group to fame, was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983, when he was in his late 30s. The popular trio included Geddy Lee on vocals, keyboards and bass, and Alex Lifeson on guitars.

