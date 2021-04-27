Murphy Arts District announces MAD Movie Monday schedule

El Dorado, Ar. (KTVE/KARD)– Murphy Arts District has released the lineup of shows to be presented during their 2021 MAD Movie Monday event. The event kicks of June 7th through August 9th.

The event is free and open to the public. All of the movies that have been selected are rated PG. Concessions will be available as well as pre-movie lawn games. Shows will begin at sundown at the MAD Amphitheater.

According to a press release, this is the fourth year the event has been hosted by the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

“Medical Center of South Arkansas is proud to sponsor MAD Movie Mondays for the 4th year in a row,” said Scott Street, CEO Medical Center of South Arkansas. “We are excited to give back to our community by helping provide a safe and fun filled environment for families to enjoy this summer.”

On Monday, June 14th, participants are in for a special treat as the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) presents “Raya and the Last Dragon,” written by El Dorado native, Qui Nguyen.

“We are very excited to bring Raya and the Last Dragon to El Dorado and the Murphy Arts District,” said Tucker. “Highlighting Arkansas creatives is a big part of what we do. We are pleased to see an Arkansan like Qui Nguyen go on to do big things and work with Disney on such a fantastic film.”

Some movies scheduled to be shown are: “Honey I Shrunk the Kids”, “Napoleon Dynamite”, “Frozen” and “Rio 2”.

“We are starting to get back to “normal” but still advise patrons to stay safe by watching the movies with people in their own households. It’s easy to socially distance in the amphitheater and we encourage people to spread out as much as they can,” said MAD Marketing Coordinator, Joanna Benson.

To see a full schedule of shows and dates click here.