WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Moto Xtreme Circus tour will be making a stop in the West Monroe area. There will be two showtimes: 4 PM and 7:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Ike Hamilton Expo

You can get your ticket HERE if you want to join in on the fun. If you purchase tickets online, adults will pay $20 and children will pay $8. Tickets purchased at the box office will be $22 for adults and $12 for children.