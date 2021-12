HOUSTON, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced on Saturday December 11 that she has officially graduated from Texas Southern University.

In a post made to Twitter, she exclaimed “WE DID IT HOTTIES” and included the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate.

The rapper is most notable for her hit song “Body” which went viral on Facebook. She also starred alongside Cardi B on the viral sensation “WAP”.