Medical mystery turns to crime investigation on a new ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) – Tonight on a new “Dateline,” when Brigida Uto arrives at an emergency room, she is near death. While her vital signs are fading, there are no signs of an infection or injury. Doctors, the FBI and local law enforcement are all called in to not only try to solve a medical mystery, but also a horrendous crime.

Thursday’s “Dateline” features all-new video from the investigation.

Here’s a preview of Natalie Morales’s report:

Near the end of her senior year in high school, Brigida met a young man named Race Uto. A runner like she was – a grade behind her but ambitious and determined to go to the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

NATALIE MORALES: When did you first hear about Race?

OLGA: I was 16 years old. I remember she met him at a car show. And then I just remember her saying something afterwards, like, “I met this guy,” basically.

And I was like, “Oh, okay.” I didn’t think much of it ’cause my sister didn’t really, like, date that much.

But as Olga got to know him better, she thought race might just be the guy Brigida needed.

OLGA: She was always very, like, into her books, very, like, she stuck to the rules. He took her to that adventurous part of her life. He showed her something different, something she hadn’t experienced before.

Then in 2014, Brigida and Race married and very soon she was pregnant with their son. Everyone was thrilled when the baby came.

OLGA: watching her learn and, like, experience being a mom for the first time, how she wanted to be, it was beautiful.

Then, just before her son turned two, Brigida got sick. Soon she could barely pick up her child.

NATALIE MORALES: And your daughter’s getting weaker–

OLGA: Weaker and weaker–

NATALIE MORALES: And she’s– can barely walk. She was losing her vision.

OLGA: She was losing everything.

