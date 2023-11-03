NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mariah Carey’s hit Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has sparked a $20 million lawsuit from New Orleans native Vince Vance of the band Vince Vance & the Valiants.

Vance is suing superstar Mariah Carey for her 1994 Christmas song, which has become an anthem over the years.

Vance also had a Christmas hit with his song with the same title, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” His version became a hit in 1989 before Mariah’s song was released and continued to be a holiday favorite in the years that followed.

Vince Vance says he’s suing because the songs are too similar. The lawsuit was originally filed in the summer of 2022, but the case is now being moved from Louisiana to California.

In a statement from Andy Stone’s manager Jay Ceravola, he stated, “Now we are moving forward to a final conclusion either through settlement or a trial. It is self-evident that over 50% of her words in the song are from Vince’s rendition. It is simply a case of copyright infringement.”

Vince Vance & the Valiants have been a beloved novelty act for many years in Louisiana, where Vance resides.

