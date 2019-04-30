Man reportedly beaten up for spoiling Avengers Endgame outside movie theater

HONG KONG (KTAL) – (4/30/19) Avengers Endgame is one of the most hyped movies of 2019 and some fans are so excited they can’t help themselves from sharing, even after the film’s directors repeatedly asked fans not to spoil “Avengers: End Game,”.

Asiaone reports a man in Hong Kong was attacked after revealing spoilers loudly by the entrance of the theatre. According to Taiwanese media, as per AsiaOne, cinemagoers were ‘fuming’ and decided to teach the unknown man a lesson.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to last year’s Infinity War and the culmination of 11 years of filmmaking and 21 feature films. So remember folks do not spoil the Endgame.