Macaulay Culkin ‘sold’ on digitally removing President Trump from Home Alone 2

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Actor and Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, has responded to social media output that President Trump should be digitally removed from Home Alone 2
Culkin responded to a tweet that simply said ‘sold.’
Someone on Twitter made a video edit of President Trump removed from Home Alone 2 and Culkin responded with “bravo”.
President Trump appears briefly in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Culkin asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.
A petition on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 250 signatures.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: