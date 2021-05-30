‘Love Boat’ captain, Gavin MacLeod, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KTVE/KARD) — Known for his supporting role on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, Gavin MacLeod has died at age 90. According to MacLeod’s nephew, he died early Saturday after experiencing poor health recently.

MacLeod was known for his wide smile and bald head as he appeared in dozens of TV shows and many movies before landing a role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1970. The show produced seven seasons and MacLeod appeared in all 168 episodes. It ended as a top-rated show.

In 1977, MacLeod begun portraying Captain Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat”. He helped the series last 11 seasons. Despite criticism from critics, the show produced spinoffs for several movies which included MacLeod.

MacLeod leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Patti MacLeod, four children, and a fantastic legacy in the film and TV industry.