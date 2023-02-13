RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 15, 2023, the Louisiana Tech Union Board will host Mardi Gras Mambo. The event will be held at the Argent Pavilion starting at 6 PM.

Photo courtesy of Downtown Ruston

Mardi Gras Mambo will feature many fun activities such as a parade, a photo booth, fortune tellers, and more. The event is open to everyone in the community.

There will also be free t-shirts, but there will be a limited supply. The t-shirt design is pictured above.

Grab some friends and family and enjoy the festivities at Mardi Gras Mambo.