Winning Louisiana Powerball ticket still unclaimed

DENHAM SPRINGS, La (WVLA) – (10/20/19) A winning Powerball ticket sold in Dehnam Springs has yet to have a winner come forward to claim their prize.

The unclaimed Powerball ticket is worth $50,000 and it is set to November 18th. The prize was won on May 22.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, “the winning ticket was purchased at Circle K Store #2706820 in Denham Springs.”

The Louisiana Lottery stated:

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the May 22 drawing were 07-10-20-44-57 and the Powerball number was 03. The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the lottery’s hours of operation.

Do you have the winning ticket?

If you would like to see if any of your lottery tickets are a winner, visit unclaimed prizes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.