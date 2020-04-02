Powerball Game to Suspend Minimum Starting Jackpots & Minimum Jackpot Increases Between Drawings

(Press Release) – Responding again to decreased Powerball participation amid the COVID-19 health crisis, the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) that operates the game on behalf of 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions, including the Louisiana Lottery, announced that it would eliminate minimum starting jackpots and minimum jackpot increases after each roll, beginning after the April 8 drawing. Instead, starting jackpots and jackpot increases between drawings will be based on estimated sales an interest rates with no minimums.

“As a multistate game, Powerball’s game design was based on national population levels and known sales trends,” explained Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson. “State lotteries – like so many other industries across the globe – are having to re-evaluate products and business models in response to massive shifts in consumer behavior during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson.

With this current decision effective following the April 8 drawing, the starting jackpot and any jackpot increases between drawings will vary based on estimated sales levels an interest rates at the time, with no guaranteed minimums.

“Our primary concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, players and retailers, while making the necessary operational adjustments to fulfill our mission to generate needed revenue for Louisiana,” Hudson added.

These changes take effect after the drawing on April 8. Until then, the advertised Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is a guaranteed $180 million. If the jackpot rolls, it will grow to a guaranteed $190 million for the April 8 drawing. If the jackpot is won on Saturday night, it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million for the April 8 drawing and continue to grow based off sales and interest rates moving forward.

These changes are not expected to be permanent; however, MUSL’s Powerball Game Group will monitor sales and determine when and if the game can revert back.

Louisiana has participated in the multistate Powerball game since 1995 and has had 17 jackpot winners and has made over 75 Powerball millionaires. As with all Lottery games, 35% of sales is transferred to the state for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education. More information on Powerball, can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/powerball.

The Lottery encourages all those who enjoy its games to do so responsibly. Help for problem gambling is available by calling 877-770-7867.

