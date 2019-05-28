Mega Millions jackpot soars to $418 million

(NBC News) – (5/28/19) The Mega Millions jackpot has spilled over $400 million and would be the ninth largest winning since the game began in 2002.

With no one hitting the right numbers Friday night, the next drawing on Tuesday is at $418 million.

The top prize has been climbing for more than two months now. Your chance of wining is 1 in about 302 million.

For Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $263.3 million.

