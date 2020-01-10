Louisiana couple claims $2 million Powerball prize

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – (1/10/20) Metairie residents Tammi and James Miller are the Louisiana Lottery’s newest millionaires, after winning $2 million during the Oct. 26, 2019 Powerball drawing.

“I saw on Facebook that someone in Metairie won $2 million on Powerball,” Tammi explained. “I didn’t think there was any way it could be my ticket though, so I took my time finding it.”

Once she discovered their multimillion-dollar win, Tammi excitedly told her husband James, who had to check them himself as he put on his glasses and took the ticket to another room for closer examination. The couple is “thrilled, happy and blessed” to be big-time Powerball winners.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Superior Discount in Metairie; the store received a 1% bonus of $20,000 for selling the big-winning ticket.

The Miller’s matched all five white-ball numbers during the October Powerball drawing to win $1 million. Because they added the $1 Power Play option to their ticket, the prize was increased to $2 million.

After state and federal tax withholdings, the winners received $1,420,000 and explained that they would put the amount toward a “comfortable retirement.”

