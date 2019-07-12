Kids can ride in a Millennium Falcon stroller in Disney World

PHOENIX, Ari. (WVLA) – (7/12/19) Thanks to Fantasy Strollers, your kiddos can explore The Walt Disney World Resort in style aboard a Millennium Falcon-shaped stroller.

With all of the anticipation for the August opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area in Disney World, this stroller arrived just in time. Make your family trip extra special by letting your children pilot one of the best spaceships in the galaxy.

This Spaceship Stroller rental retails for $100 and is available inside Magic Kingdom as well as at the Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

The adorable stroller comes with ceiling fans, lights, cup holders, sound effects, two pilot steering wheels and lots of room for storage. It is perfect for the kids and the parents with the perfect balance of fun and practicality.

To pick-up the stroller, simply select a time slot – either 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. – and then meet at the designated pick-up spot. Return time is 5 p.m. unless you extend the time for $20 more for each additional hour after 5 p.m. There are drop-off spots near the Magic Kingdom parking lot as well as near Disney Resort hotels. See the website for full details.

The site recommends booking a stroller 4-8 months in advance due to limited availability. You better book your vacay now!

The stroller company is now accepting bookings from August 15, 2019 through August 2020. Carriage-shaped strollers are also available to rent for all of the Princes and Princesses in the kingdom.

