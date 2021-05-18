Jimmie Allen tapped for Indianapolis 500 national anthem

FILE – Jimmie Allen performs “Best Shot” at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Allen will be introduced today as singer of the national anthem prior to the May 30 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chart-topping, platinum-selling country recording artist Jimmie Allen will perform the national anthem at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Allen will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before drivers are called to their cars May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NBC will telecast “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the third consecutive year.

Allen made history in 2018 as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio, with “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.”

Allen last month won New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. His debut picture book, “My Voice Is a Trumpet,” is set for release in June.

His most recent release, “Bettie James.” is named in honor of his late father and late grandmother and features Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw.

