Hip-hop star, DABABY, will come to CenturyLink Center in February

Da Baby Rece performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

BOSSIER CITY, La. – (12/18/19) Breakout hip-hop star, DaBaby, will come to CenturyLink Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8PM.

DaBaby released his current project Baby On Baby on March 1st, debuted at #4 on Apple Music Top 100, #25 on Billboard 200, and earned Dababy a #1 slot on Pandora’s Trendsetters Chart.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center, and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10AM.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.