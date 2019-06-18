Heart & Joan Jett coming to Verizon Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (6/18/19) Rock legends Heart and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be coming to the natural state this fall.

Heart ‘Love Alive Tour’ and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts along with Lucie Silvas and a special guest will perform at Verizon Arena October 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.

Cost of tickets range from $29.50, 39.50, $50, $69.50, $99.50 and $129.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, livenation.com and at the arena box office.

