Heading to the movies? Here’s a preview of what’s new at the box office this weekend

(NBC NEWS) (11/15/19) — Here’s a look at the movies hitting the big screen this weekend.

Matt Damon feels the need for speed in “Ford versus Ferrari.” This ego-fueled drama is based on actual events. The Ford Motor Company is trying to make its presence felt on the international racing circuit. But Ferrari has been lapping the competition, which forces the Detroit car-maker to hand the keys over to two very driven personalities: legendary designer Carroll Shelby and hot-headed British driver Ken Miles. “Ford versus Ferrari” is rated PG-13.

Kristen Stewart uses her feminine charms in “Charlie’s Angels.” This third-generation resurrection of the 70’s detective series comes from Elizabeth Banks. She also stars in the film, overseeing a cell of female agents employed by an international man of mystery and showing “Aladdin’s” Naomi Scott a whole new world of fashion and espionage. “Charlie’s Angels” is rated PG-13.

Ian McKellen aims to become lord of Helen Mirren’s rings in “The Good Liar.” The British legends join forces onscreen for the first time in their storied careers. McKellen is a con man with his sights set on dame Helen. She’s a recently-widowed millionaire who seems taken with her new companion. But the swindler’s plan crumbles amid hidden dangers and deceptions. “The Good Liar” is rated R.