WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Pete Buttigieg; Vice President Mike Pence.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sanders; Azar; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Biden; Pence.
“Fox News Sunday” — Biden; Azar.