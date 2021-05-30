Grammy-winning Country/Gospel singer B.J. Thomas passes away at age 78

ARLINGTON, Tx. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Associated Press, B.J. Thomas, singer of such hits as “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” has passed away at age 78.

Thomas announced previously on March 23rd of 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer, and passed away nine weeks later, on Saturday May 29th at his home in Arlington, Texas.

During his illustrious career, Thomas won five Grammy awards, including awards for Best Inspirational Performance and Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary.

As far as pop culture goes, Thomas’s music has been heard in countless shows and movies, including his performance of “As Long As We Got Each Other”, the theme to Growing Pains.

His music has also been heard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of “Hooked on a Feeling”, which was covered by Blue Swede, and used prominently in Guardians of the Galaxy.

His most notable performance, however, was the 1969 single “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, which was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The single was nominated for a Grammy in 1970, and eventually awarded a spot in the Grammy Hall of Fame.