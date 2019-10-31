Get your rock on when ‘Journey’ returns to CenturyLink

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — (10/31/19) Get ready to enjoy a night of legendary rock classics when “Journey” returns to the CenturyLink Center.

CenturyLink announced Thursday that “Journey” will return with the Pretenders on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

The Ticketmaster venue only pre-sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Nov. 7. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/journey-with-pretenders-bossier-city-louisiana-08-29-2020/event/1B00575EA4B64758 and use the code FAITHFULLY.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office at the CenturyLink Center and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

