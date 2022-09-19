(KLFY) – Everybody likes a scary movie to watch for Halloween, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Skeleton Key follows a New Orleans hospice nurse (Kate Hudson) who is hired to work at a plantation home in Terrebonne Parish. The nurse quickly becomes entangled in the mystery of the house, Hoodoo rituals, and former inhabitants, according to IMDb.

Filming locations included the Felicity Plantation in St. James Parish, Bayou Gauche, La., and New Orleans.

This film stars Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands, John Hurt, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joy Bryant.

WATCH ON: Netflix, Peacock TV, Prime Video, or Vudu Movie

The Blob (1988)

A remake of the former Drive-In favorite, The Blob, follows a deadly monster from outer space who consumes everything and everyone in its path. Teenagers try to warn residents of their hometown of the destruction coming, but they refuse to believe them.

According to Lousiana Travel, The Blob was filmed primarily in downtown Abbeville, La.

This film stars Shawnee Smith, Kevin Dillon, Donovan Leitch, Jeffrey DeMunn, Candy Clark, and Joe Seneca.

WATCH ON: Movieland.Tv, Prime Video, or Vudu Movie

Venom (2005)

After opening a mysterious suitcase, gas station owner Ray (Rick Cramer) becomes possessed by evil spirits and begins to terrorize the group of teenagers and kills everything in his path. Venom follows the group of teens as they fight to stay alive with the help of the voodoo priestess

Filming locations included New Orleans, Amite, Choctaw, and Hammond, La.

This film stars Agnes Bruckner, Jonathan Jackson, Laura Ramsey, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Rick Cramer

WATCH ON: Roku Channel, STARZ, Spectrum TV, Prime Video, or Vudu Movie

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Candyman: Farwell to the Flesh follows a New Orleans school teacher Annie (Kelly Rowan) who hears rumors of murderous urban legend Candyman and follows the procedures to summon him. Annie soon realizes that Canyman’s existence is real and she finds herself trying to stay alive most horrific Mardi Gras of her life.

Candyman: Farwell to the Flesh was filmed in New Orleans, La.

Staring in this film is Tony Todd, Kelly Rowan, Timothy Carhart, and Veronica Cartwright.

WATCH ON: Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Vudu Movie

Dracula 2000 (2000)

A long time ago, Abraham Van Helsing (Christopher Plummer) imprisoned Count Dracula (Gerard Butler). Now, he relies on Dracula’s immortal blood to stay alive. Then one day, a group of thieves break into the chamber housing Dracula’s coffin and steal it thinking there might be something valuable inside. Instead, they are met with the vampire himself.

Dracula 2000 was partially filmed in New Orleans, and Bayou Gauche, La.

Christopher Plummer, Gerard Butler, Justine Waddell, and Jonny Lee Miller starred in this film.

WATCH ON: Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, or Vudu Movie

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Born in the 18th century, A vampire tells his story of love, betrayal, loneliness, and hunger to a biographer, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Filming locations for Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles included the Destrehan Plantation in Destrehan, La., Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, La., and New Orleans.

This film stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Christian Slater.

WATCH ON: Prime Video, or Vudu Movie

Hatchet (2006)

College students Marcus (Deon Richard) and Ben (Joel Moore) decide to go on a haunted swamp tour during Mardi Gras. They meet up with several others on the tour and are entertained by their guide Shawn (Parry Shen), who tells them the tales of a ghost serial killer who wandered the swamp. The tourists laugh off the stories until something or someone, begins to pick off members of the group one by one.

Hatchet was partially filmed in New Orleans, La.

This film stars Joel David Moore, Amara Zaragoza, Deon Richmond, Kane Hodder, and Parry Shen.

WATCH ON: Vudu Movie, Tubi, Plex, or Prime Video

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes describes 10 Cloverfield Lane as following Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who wakes up in an underground bunker with two men. Howard (John Goodman) tells her that they must stay inside the bunker as a chemical attack has rendered the surface of Earth uninhabitable. Michelle then decides to take matters into her own hands and discovers the truth about the outside world.

Filming locations included New Orleans and Home Place Plantation in Hahnville, La.

This film stars John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and John Gallagher Jr.

WATCH ON: Roku Channel, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Vudu Movie or ROW8

The Mist (2007)

David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son head to a local grocery store to gather food and supplies as a powerful storm comes through their town. The thick fog however engulfs the town and traps the Draytons and other customers in the store. Soon enough, deadly creatures reveal themselves from the fog and those in the store must fight for their lives.

According to IMDb, The Mist was primarily filmed in Shreveport, Minden, and Vivian, La.

Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, and Toby Jones star in this film.

WATCH ON: Netflix

Evil Remains (2004)

IMDb summarizes Evil Remains as following a graduate student and his friends visiting an old plantation estate outside of New Orleans. In the estate which is reputed to cause madness and death to all who enter it, the group of friends comes face to face with a masked killer.

Filming locations for Evil Remains included New Orleans, and around Jefferson Parish, La.

This film stars Jeff Galpin, Ashley Scott, Estella Warren, Will Rokos, and Daniel Gillies.

WATCH ON: Apple Tv/iTunes

House on the Bayou (2021)

In an effort to mend their relationship, John and Jessica Chambers (Paul Schneider and Angela Sarafyan) go on vacation with their daughter (Lia McHugh) to an isolated mansion in Louisiana. When unexpected visitors arrive, the weekend takes a sinister turn; as described by Rotten Tomatoes.

House on the Bayou was filmed in New Orleans, La.

This film stars Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider, and Lia McHugh.

WATCH ON: Prime Video, Paramount Plus, The Roku Channel, EPIX, Vudu Movie, or ROW8

The St. Francisville Experiment (2000)

Four young people fly to Lousiana to investigate a haunted house plagued by spirits. Unprepared for the horrors and violence that will soon occur, The St. Francisville Experiment follows their story and their footage of the horrors.

Filming locations included New Orleans and St. Francisville, La.

This film stars Madison Charap, Troy Taylor, Ryan Larson, and P.J. Palmer.

WATCH ON: Tubi, The Roku Channel, Freevee, Plex, or Prime Video

Terror Trap (2010)

After a car crash in the middle of nowhere, a couple asks for help from the local Sheriff (Jeff Fahey). The Sheriff takes them to a nearby motel, where the couple faces a night of terror as they realize that they are part of a deadly game.

Filming locations for Terror Trap included Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville, La.

This film stars David James Elliott, Heather Marie Marsden, Michael Madsen, and Jeff Fahey.

WATCH ON: Freevee, or Apple TV

I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

A writer rents an isolated cabin to work on her latest novel, but during the retreat, she falls victim to an attack and is left to die. Soon after, however, she returns for vengeance and begins to trap each attacker one by one, inflicting pain that surpasses her own ordeal.

I Spit on Your Grave was primarily filmed in Shreveport, La.

Sarah Butler, Jeff Branson, and Andrew Howard star in this film.

WATCH ON: Vudu Movie, or Apple TV

Blood Feast 2: All U Can Eat (2002)

This film follows a possessed and cannibal caterer who kills young women in preparation for a ritual feast for an Egyptian goddess that has him under its control, according to IMDb.

Filming locations included Abita Springs and Mandeville, La.

This film stars Toni Wynne, Mark McLachlan, John McConnell, and J.P. Delahoussaye.

WATCH ON: DVD

NOTABLE MENTION: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes previews this film as following real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy), who is accused by his wife Sara (Marsha Thomason) of neglecting his son and daughter, so he takes the family on a vacation. The family stops off at a mansion that Jim was asked to sell, but soon they discover that it is haunted by several spirits who need help breaking a curse.

The Haunted Mansion was partially filmed in New Orleans, La.

Eddie Murphy, Marsha Thomason, Nathaniel Parker, Terence Stamp, and Wallace Shawn star in this film.

WATCH ON: Disney Plus, Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu Movie