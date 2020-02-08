‘EVERYBODY’S OKAY’: Country singer Neal McCoy loses tour bus to early morning fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Country singer and East Texas native Neal McCoy lost his tour bus “Old Glory” to a fire while on the road early Saturday morning.

The singer and his band were headed to a scheduled performance in Alexandria, Louisiana.

In two Facebook Live videos, McCoy showed the fire consuming the bus, but assured fans that everyone had gotten out safely.

“Everybody is out,” he said, “everybody’s okay.”

Other news, though, was not as good.

“That is all our equipment,” he said as the bus burned. “That’s everything we have.”

The bus is a familiar sight to his fans.

“That is Old Glory,” McCoy said. “that you’ve seen me say the Pledge of Allegiance from a lot of days, a lot of mornings.”

As first responders arrived on scene, McCoy paid homage to his lost bus.

“Everybody’s okay. Physically we are good. But that’s the bus that has taken us a million miles.”

